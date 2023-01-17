Trio fares well in Boilermaker land

Eureka competed in the 20-team Kewanee Invitational on Saturday. Landon Wierenga (220 pounds) placed second, while Gage Heath (145) and Dillon Wiles (160) finished third. The Hornets ended up sixth in the team standings.

Elsewhere, Eureka (5-9) lost a Wednesday triangular to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45-24 and to host Le Roy/Tri-Valley 59-18.

Eureka/F-GCMS/Le Roy/T-V

Dil. Wiles (160 pounds) needed but 31 seconds for a win by way of pinfall against F/GCMS. Wierenga (220), Carson Lehman (126), Derrick Wiles (152) and Wyatt Zacha (170) were also victorious.

In the matchup opposite the hosts, Heath (145), Gavin Alliss (106) and Der. Wiles (152) were winners.

The Hornets host Clinton and ROWVA in a tri today at 5:30 p.m.