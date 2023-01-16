 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Trio fares well in Boilermaker land

Eureka competed in the 20-team Kewanee Invitational on Saturday. Landon Wierenga (220 pounds) placed second, while Gage Heath (145) and Dillon Wiles (160) finished third. The Hornets ended up sixth in the team standings.

Elsewhere, Eureka (5-9) lost a Wednesday triangular to Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45-24 and to host Le Roy/Tri-Valley 59-18.

Eureka/F-GCMS/Le Roy/T-V

Dil. Wiles (160) needed but 31 seconds for a win by way of pinfall against F/GCMS. Wierenga (220), Carson Lehman (126), Derrick Wiles (152) and Wyatt Zacha (170) were also victorious.

In the matchup opposite the hosts, Heath (145), Gavin Alliss (106) and Der. Wiles (152) were winners.

The Hornets hosted Clinton and ROWVA in a Tuesday tri. Eureka has tri today at 5:30 p.m. versus Illinois Valley Central and host Peoria Heights.

Notes: The Jan. 10 dual at Pontiac was cancelled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R-B moves back to .500

Two players scored in double figures for Roanoke-Benson in a 51-38 victory over Tri-County Conference host Midland on Monday night. Brianna Ha…

Knights defeat conference foe

Fieldcrest ended the State Farm Holiday Classic on a high note, as they upended Heart of Illinois Conference rival El Paso-Gridley 58-40 on De…

Knights defeat conference foe

Knights defeat conference foe

Fieldcrest ended the State Farm Holiday Classic on a high note, as they upended Heart of Illinois Conference rival El Paso-Gridley 58-40 on De…

Rockets lose first league game

Rockets lose first league game

A good second quarter was followed by a dismal third period Friday night for Roanoke-Benson in a 58-40 Tri-County Conference loss to Marquette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News