Tremont runs past Eureka

EUREKA - In Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener, Tremont controlled the second half in a 48-17 win over Eureka at McCollum Field. The Turks (2-0) outscored the Hornets (1-1) 32-0 during the final 24 minutes.

For the game, Tremont amassed 344 yards on the ground with 160 from fullback Shemar Williams on 30 carries. His TD from a yard out concluded a 16-play, 80-yard drive that lasted nearly minutes of the third quarter to give the guests a lasting lead at 24-17 after Williams also ran in the two-point conversion.

“We knew he was big,” said Bachman of the 235-pounder who is an end on defense. “He runs hard. He was tough to bring down. I really think they’re really good up front, (Coach) Zach (Zehr) does such a good job with them.”

Jake Morin completed 13 of 22 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown and he also ran for another for the Hornets, who led 17-16 at intermission.

Notes: Courtesy of the Athletic Booster Club, two 40-second play clocks were purchased with one on the north end of MF and the other on the south end. Each is located behind the end zones.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0