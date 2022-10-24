 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three teams, three individuals move on

Eureka’s Lower Lake Park hosted regional action on Saturday morning. The girls (45 points) captured team honors by 12 over Olympia. Laurel Munson placed third followed by Meika Bender (fifth), Claire Albertson (ninth), Adeline Hubert (13th) and Natali Roth (15th). Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson finished sixth to qualify. Elly Heineke ended up seventh followed by Brooklyn Getz (25th), Lyla Unzicker (38th), Abi Hodel (54th) and Alexis Toliver (65th). Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips (30th) also advanced. The other teams to move on included El Paso-Gridley, Illinois Valley Central, Tremont and Tri-Valley.

U-High (29) won the boys’ portion, while the Hornets were second. Charlie Bardwell (third) and Carson Lehman (fifth) led the way along with Tucker Hinkle (10th), Andrew Perry (13th) and Brady Monk (18th). Colin Delagrange of LWRB (11th) and Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (14th) also qualified. EP-G, Olympia, Heyworth, Princeville and Prairie Central were the other squads to qualify.

The sectional is set for this Saturday at Elmwood’s Maple Lane Country Club. The girls’ race will begin at 10 followed by the boys at 11 a.m.

