T-V trips Eureka in thriller

EUREKA - For the third time in a month, Tri-Valley and Eureka locked horns, this time on Thursday night with a regional championship up for grabs. The first two matches were hotly-contested, but the final act may have topped the other two.

The Vikings blew an eight-point advantage in the deciding set, but was able to advance with a 17-25, 25-17, 25-22 victory.

The Hornets (28-8) were down 14-6, but went on a 13-0 run, to lead by three.

While the task would not be easy to climb back in, Eureka coach Lena Dohner had faith in her squad.

“Yes I did. They have that drive. They’re fighters. They battled back. They never quit,” she said.

Kylie Hasselbacher's eight kills led the hosts, while Hailey Warfel had nine for the Vikings, who improved to 23-8.

Notes: Over the three matches, the Hornets outpointed the Vikings 193 to 187. Second-year T-V coach Sierra (Lewis) Leinweber played at Illinois State, while Dohner was across town with Illinois Wesleyan.

