 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

092922-wcj-spt-fieldcrestfootball

LUNGING FORWARD – Jozia Johnson of Fieldcrest seeks a few more yards in Friday’s 33-14 loss to Le Roy at Veteran’s Park.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/TNT PHOTO

Twenty-six unanswered points guided Le Roy to a 33-14 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover decision over Fieldcrest Friday evening at Veteran’s Park. The flurry began in the second period and carried into the final one. The Panthers led 7-6 at the time.

Brady Ruestman’s two-yard quarterback sneak put the Knights (1-4) on the board in the second, while Eddie Lorton had a five-yard TD in the fourth. He also ran in the two-point conversion. Ruestman completed just four of 16 passes, but did amass 131 yards. He did throw two interceptions. Three of the four completions were caught by Jozia Johnson for a total of 119 yards.

In other week five games from around the league as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:

Tri-Valley (4-1) 50, Heyworth (1-4) 14

Ridgeview/Lexington (5-0) 33, El Paso-Gridley (4-1) 7

Madison 24, Tremont (1-4) 14

Stockton (2-3) 64, West Carroll 8

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1-4) 2, Fisher (0-5) 0 forfeit

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hornets down F-C

Hornets down F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 this past Tuesday.

Eureka downs F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 on Sept. 20.

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

The Eureka boys won the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday, while the girls were second. Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Bens…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News