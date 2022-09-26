Surge lifts Le Roy past Knights

Twenty-six unanswered points guided Le Roy to a 33-14 Heart of Illinois Conference crossover decision over Fieldcrest Friday evening at Veteran’s Park. The flurry began in the second period and carried into the final one. The Panthers led 7-6 at the time.

Brady Ruestman’s two-yard quarterback sneak put the Knights (1-4) on the board in the second, while Eddie Lorton had a five-yard TD in the fourth. He also ran in the two-point conversion. Ruestman completed just four of 16 passes, but did amass 131 yards. He did throw two interceptions. Three of the four completions were caught by Jozia Johnson for a total of 119 yards.