Timber Ridge, located just outside of Lacon, was the backdrop for Monday’s Midland Invitational.

Elsewhere, Roanoke-Benson went to the Wolf Creek course near Cayuga to face Woodland in Friday’s season-opening dual.

Midland Invite

Out of a pool of nine, Eureka (334) topped R-B (336) by two strokes to place first, while Fieldcrest ended up in third. Luke Martin of Eureka took low score honors with an 18-hole tally of 73. He was followed by Adam Blunier (85), Mac Cooper (88) and Joe Eastman (88). An 80 from Kaden Harms paced the Rockets along with Tucker Bond (82), Jack Leman (84) and Nolan Hunter (90).

Nathan Buchanan and Eli Gerdes each finished at 82 for the Knights, whose scoreboards were rounded out by Connor Reichman (87) and Carter Senko (88).

R-B/Woodland

Harms fired a nine-hole score of 44 to power R-B to the victory. Other scorers were Hunter (45), Bond (46) and Leman (47).

Notes: Eureka will move up to two A for the postseason. Their enrollment of 445.125 exceeds the one A cutoff of 437.94.