EUREKA

BOYS' TRACK

Thursday, May 11: 4:15 p.m. versus Hopedale Christian Life Academy & Tri--Valley

Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. Farmington Invitational

Wednesday, May 17: 3:30 field & 5:30 p.m. running preliminaries in El Paso-

Gridley Sectional

BASEBALL

Thursday, May 11: 4:30 p.m. vs. Putnam County @ the middle school

Friday, May 12: 4:30 p.m. vs. Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn @ the middle school

Saturday, May 13: 5:30 p.m. vs. Tremont in Heart of Illinois Conference

Showcase @ Illinois Wesleyan University's Jack Horenberger Field, Bloomington

Wednesday, May 17: 4:30 p.m. vs. Fieldcrest/Deer Creek-Mackinaw winner in Eureka Regional @ the middle school

SOFTBALL

Thursday, May 11: 4:30 p.m. vs. Illinois Valley Central @ Chillicothe

Monday, May 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. EP-G in Fieldcrest Regional @ South Pointe Park

Tuesday, May 16: 4:30 p.m. Eureka/EP-G winner vs. Tremont in Fieldcrest

Regional @ Veteran's Park

FIELDCREST

BASEBALL

Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. vs. Heyworth in HOIC Showcase @ Horenberger Field

Monday, May 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. DCM in Eureka Regional @ Joe Bratcher Field

Wednesday, May 17: 4:30 p.m. Fieldcrest/DCM winner vs. Eureka in Eureka

Regional @ the middle school

BOYS' TRACK

Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. @ EP-G Last Chance Invitational

Wednesday, May 17: 3:30 field & 5:30 p.m. running prelims in EP-G Sectional

SOFTBALL

Monday, May 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. DCM in Fieldcrest Regional @ Brock Park

Tuesday, May 16: 6 p.m. Fieldcrest/DCM winner vs. Knoxville in Fieldcrest

Regional @ VP

R-B

CO-OP BASEBALL

Thursday, May 11: 4:30 p.m. vs. Peoria Heights @ Bill Zeman Field

Friday, May 12: 4:30 p.m. @ Eureka (middle school)

Monday, May 15: 4:30 p.m. vs. Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in Lexington Regional @ BZF