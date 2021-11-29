Sports lights

BOYS' HOOPS

Olympia 57, Roanoke-Benson 50: Luke Sauder scored 13 points for the Rockets (0-3) during Friday's El Paso-Gridley Classic

Peoria Quest 62, Eureka 59: Trevor Heffren poured in 31 points for the Hornets (2-2) in the Peoria Heights Invitational on Friday

Eureka 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 38: Sawyer Wilcox had 10 points for the Hornets to wrap up the PH Invite on Saturday. That allowed Eureka keep the McLean County traveling trophy. Trevor and Tyler Heffren were chosen to the all-invite squad

R-B 37, EP-G 60: Chase Martin (15 points) paced the Saturday night guests at the EP-G Classic

WRESTLING

Local finishes third: Eureka's Derrick Wiles took third at 152 pounds at the Illini Bluffs Invite Saturday in Glasford. Normal West placed first out of a pool of 16 teams

MISCELLANEOUS

Raffle to be held at KP: Kaufman Park, located on the west side of Eureka, is preparing for its annual winter raffle. Among the prizes up for grabs are membership for 2022, a golf cart pass and a $250 gift card to the clubhouse. To order raffle tickets, contact Jason Greene at jason.greene@district140.org

