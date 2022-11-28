 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPORTS BRIEFS

Twins place second on the mats

Eureka participated in the 17-team Illini Bluffs Invitational in Glasford on Saturday. The locals had a pair of wrestlers take second. At 152 pounds, Derrick Wiles won two of three matches by way of pin and 15-0 technical fall, respectively. At 160, Dillon Wiles also prevailed twice in three appearances by virtue of a 6-2 decision and pinfall. Peoria Richwoods emerged as the team champion.

The Hornets had a Tuesday triangular at Fairbury with Herscher and host Prairie Central. Eureka is scheduled to compete in this Saturday’s Irish Invitational at 9 a.m. from Seneca.

