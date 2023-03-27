Neally steps down at Fieldcrest

After eight highly successful seasons, Mitch Neally has decided to resign as girls’ basketball coach at Fieldcrest. He posted a message on his Twitter page Friday morning. Prior to Neally’s arrival, the program had failed to record a 20-win season or capture a regional. In his second year, the Knights went 23-8 and two seasons later won the program’s first-ever regional, Overall, Neally had a sparkling record of 182-55. The past two years, Fieldcrest went a combined 66-10 with a fourth place state finish in two A and a berth in the supersectional, respectively. He is expected to remain as a high school physical education teacher and defensive coordinator with the football team.