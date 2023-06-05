Upon further review
Phil Oloffson will only coach boys’ basketball at Roanoke-Benson. Emily Fellner was appointed the high school’s athletic director at an April 20 board meeting. A physical education teacher’s position at the high school is still open.
Nine net HOIC honors
Several area baseball players were lauded by the Heart of Illinois Conference for this past season. A total of five individuals from regular season champion Eureka were tabbed to the first team, as Ben Jablonski (catcher), Austin Wiegand (outfield) and Spencer Wilcox (pitcher) were repeat selections. Also on the first team were Drew Dingledine (infield) and Derrick Wiles (utility). Wiegand was chosen as a pitcher to the second squad along with Fieldcrest sophomore Jordan Heider (infielder).
Honorable mention selections were the Eureka tandem of Zech Lapp (infield) and junior Carson Gates (infield) plus Fieldcrest sophomore Layten Gerdes (infield).
Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on May 23. The event was closest to the pin on the fourth hole. Winners are listed below by flight;
A
Low gross: Krista Swanson
Low net: Nancy Maccari
Low putts: Swanson
Event: Swanson
B
Low gross: Lorna Zobrist
Low net: Bonnie Miller & Sharon Neal
Low putts: Neal
Event: Neal
C
Low gross: Karen Waldrop
Low net: Patty Jones
Low putts: Waldrop & Connie Doubet
Events: Waldrop
D
Low gross: Marilyn Walter
Low net: Chris Amick
Low putts: Barb Pitlik
Event: Patti Pierson
Pitlik had chip-ins on numbers one and nine