Upon further review

Phil Oloffson will only coach boys’ basketball at Roanoke-Benson. Emily Fellner was appointed the high school’s athletic director at an April 20 board meeting. A physical education teacher’s position at the high school is still open.

Nine net HOIC honors

Several area baseball players were lauded by the Heart of Illinois Conference for this past season. A total of five individuals from regular season champion Eureka were tabbed to the first team, as Ben Jablonski (catcher), Austin Wiegand (outfield) and Spencer Wilcox (pitcher) were repeat selections. Also on the first team were Drew Dingledine (infield) and Derrick Wiles (utility). Wiegand was chosen as a pitcher to the second squad along with Fieldcrest sophomore Jordan Heider (infielder).

Honorable mention selections were the Eureka tandem of Zech Lapp (infield) and junior Carson Gates (infield) plus Fieldcrest sophomore Layten Gerdes (infield).

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on May 23. The event was closest to the pin on the fourth hole. Winners are listed below by flight;

A

Low gross: Krista Swanson

Low net: Nancy Maccari

Low putts: Swanson

Event: Swanson

B

Low gross: Lorna Zobrist

Low net: Bonnie Miller & Sharon Neal

Low putts: Neal

Event: Neal

C

Low gross: Karen Waldrop

Low net: Patty Jones

Low putts: Waldrop & Connie Doubet

Events: Waldrop

D

Low gross: Marilyn Walter

Low net: Chris Amick

Low putts: Barb Pitlik

Event: Patti Pierson

Pitlik had chip-ins on numbers one and nine