Zeller headed to Potter land

Abe Zeller was hired to become the new boys’ basketball coach at Morton. That was made official during an April 18 district school board meeting. He departs after 15 seasons at Roanoke-Benson with a record of 229-198 that included two regional titles (2014 and ’20). The ’20 squad set a single season program with a 36-1 record and a berth in the one A Final Four before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to coming to R-B, the Gridley native was an assistant at Eureka and Peoria Christian Zeller, who taught driver’s education, health and physical education at R-B, will be a behind the wheel and P.E. instructor at Morton.

He replaces Matt Franks, who recently resigned after six years with the Potters, to return to take the open post at his alma mater, Tolono Unity.

FMS receives donation for the hardcourts

A total of six Baden basketballs have been given as a gift to Fieldcrest Middle School from Eddie Baldwin. The Toluca native and current resident had served as a FMS timekeeper for both girls’ and boys’ games.

In addition, the donation is also in memory of the late Toluca and Hall of Fame Coach Chuck Rolinski, who directed the Wildcats’ program for 34 years and won a total of 692 games. Rolinski was the brainchild of two-class basketball on the high school level that went from 1972 through 2007.