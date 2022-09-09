SPORTS BRIEFS

RBJH captures pitcher’s duel

Despite failing to record a hit, Roanoke-Benson Junior High defeated guest Le Roy 1-0 on Sept. 6. The game’s lone run scored in the bottom of the third inning, which was driven in by Grayson Martin. Evan Reifsteck tossed a complete game four-hitter to improve to 3-1 for the Rockets (11-8). He walked just one and struck out five. Elsewhere, Carter Senko supplied three hits for Fieldcrest Middle School (4-10) in an 11-2 loss to guest El Paso-Gridley. Drew Overocker dipped to 2-3 with the setback. RBJH rolled to an 11-0 victory over St. Patrick’s at Washington Park on Thursday. The game was stopped after five by the 10-run rule. Dax Hunter moved to 3-1 with the decision. The guests piled up 13 hits and received two each from Charlie Bertschi, Sawyer Harms and Henry Knepp. Bertschi, Knepp and Carter Alford each had two runs batted in.