Meiss tabbed by T of C

Tim Meiss has been named part of the Den of Honor as it relates to the Washington-based Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. He is one of eight individuals and a team that will comprise the 2023 class.

A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Meiss was on a prep sideline a total of 44 seasons with stops at Hartsburg-Emden, Minonk-Dana-Rutland, Yorkville and Eureka. He registered 658 wins and guided two Hornets’ squads to the state finals in 1994 (second place) and 2005.

One returns with a medal

Eastside Centre in East Peoria hosted the Illinois Elementary School Association state track event this past weekend for those individuals in classes one A and two A. In the larger one, Roanoke-Benson Junior High eighth-grader Kyndre Delagrange placed sixth in the 1600 on Friday. The winner was Elle Scheaffer of Chicago Sacred Heart, who also took first in the 800.

The top eight in each event and relay garnered a medal.

District 140 youth track meet results

Below are winners from the May 5 District 140 Track Meet for those in grades three and four that was held at the high school. This appears by grade level and event:

Third

50 meters: Abby Cochran; Talon Ott

200: Sadie McClure; Garrett Claver, 32 point 97 seconds (meet record)

800: Vivian Brown; Sawyer Schmidt

Broad jump: Dillyn Voorhees; Silas McClure

High jump: Cochran; Abel Burnham

Long jump: Sa. McClure; Schmidt

Softball throw: Tinley Seim; Si. McClure

Four by one relay: Claver, Schmidt, Lila Watson and Trissa Walder

Four by two: Sa. McClure, Seim, Preston Miller and Olsen Axelson

The team winner were the Green Turbo from Deborah Hitchins’ class with 101 points

Fourth

50: Brynley Schieler; Wiley Wernz

200: Cora Holt; Brady Lehman

800: Alyssa Lehman; Clayton Burnham

Broad jump: Lena Kelly; Hank Cooper

High jump: Faith Follmer; Trevor Schrock

Long jump: A. Lehman; B. Lehman

Softball throw; Caitlyn Hite; Burnham

Four by one: Sophia Dunbar, Zola Ahlers. Brantley Simpkins and Aaron Stoller

Four by two: Nella Stoller, Burnham, Aizlee Garber and Jude Gerber

The team victor was Curley’s Corn from the classroom of Liz Curley with 115 points

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park this past week. The event was guest the three best holes before tee off. Winners are listed below by flight;

A

Low gross: Nancy Maccari

Low net: Krista Swanson

Low putts: Maccari

Event; Maccari

B

Low gross: Sharon Neal

Low net: Joyce Micheletti

Low putts: Neal

Event: Neal

C

Low gross: Deb Miller

Low net: Connie Doubet

Low putts: Miller

Event: Doubet

D

Low gross: Patty Pierson & Amy Wuethrich

Low net: Kris Amick

Low putts: Shannon Shreffler

Event: Pierson

Pierson had the round’s lone chip-in on number seven.