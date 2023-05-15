Meiss tabbed by T of C
Tim Meiss has been named part of the Den of Honor as it relates to the Washington-based Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. He is one of eight individuals and a team that will comprise the 2023 class.
A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Meiss was on a prep sideline a total of 44 seasons with stops at Hartsburg-Emden, Minonk-Dana-Rutland, Yorkville and Eureka. He registered 658 wins and guided two Hornets’ squads to the state finals in 1994 (second place) and 2005.
One returns with a medal
Eastside Centre in East Peoria hosted the Illinois Elementary School Association state track event this past weekend for those individuals in classes one A and two A. In the larger one, Roanoke-Benson Junior High eighth-grader Kyndre Delagrange placed sixth in the 1600 on Friday. The winner was Elle Scheaffer of Chicago Sacred Heart, who also took first in the 800.
The top eight in each event and relay garnered a medal.
District 140 youth track meet results
Below are winners from the May 5 District 140 Track Meet for those in grades three and four that was held at the high school. This appears by grade level and event:
Third
50 meters: Abby Cochran; Talon Ott
200: Sadie McClure; Garrett Claver, 32 point 97 seconds (meet record)
800: Vivian Brown; Sawyer Schmidt
Broad jump: Dillyn Voorhees; Silas McClure
High jump: Cochran; Abel Burnham
Long jump: Sa. McClure; Schmidt
Softball throw: Tinley Seim; Si. McClure
Four by one relay: Claver, Schmidt, Lila Watson and Trissa Walder
Four by two: Sa. McClure, Seim, Preston Miller and Olsen Axelson
The team winner were the Green Turbo from Deborah Hitchins’ class with 101 points
Fourth
50: Brynley Schieler; Wiley Wernz
200: Cora Holt; Brady Lehman
800: Alyssa Lehman; Clayton Burnham
Broad jump: Lena Kelly; Hank Cooper
High jump: Faith Follmer; Trevor Schrock
Long jump: A. Lehman; B. Lehman
Softball throw; Caitlyn Hite; Burnham
Four by one: Sophia Dunbar, Zola Ahlers. Brantley Simpkins and Aaron Stoller
Four by two: Nella Stoller, Burnham, Aizlee Garber and Jude Gerber
The team victor was Curley’s Corn from the classroom of Liz Curley with 115 points
Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park this past week. The event was guest the three best holes before tee off. Winners are listed below by flight;
A
Low gross: Nancy Maccari
Low net: Krista Swanson
Low putts: Maccari
Event; Maccari
B
Low gross: Sharon Neal
Low net: Joyce Micheletti
Low putts: Neal
Event: Neal
C
Low gross: Deb Miller
Low net: Connie Doubet
Low putts: Miller
Event: Doubet
D
Low gross: Patty Pierson & Amy Wuethrich
Low net: Kris Amick
Low putts: Shannon Shreffler
Event: Pierson
Pierson had the round’s lone chip-in on number seven.