Regional brackets released
The state tournament begins next week. What follows are the paths for the local diamond squads. Softball is first followed then baseball and appears by regional sites:
FIELDCREST
Monday; Eureka versus El Paso-Gridley @ South Pointe Park. 4:30 p.m. & Fieldcrest vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw @ Brock Park, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday; Eureka/EP-G winner vs. Tremont, 4:30 & Fieldcrest-DCM winner vs. Knoxville, 6 p.m., both @ Veteran’s Park
May 19 (championship): Tuesday’s winners, 11 a.m. @ VP
EUREKA
Monday; Fieldcrest vs. DCM @ Joe Bratcher Field, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Fieldcrest-DCM winner vs. Eureka, 4:30 p.m. @ the middle school
May 18: EP-G vs. Pontiac, 4:30 p.m. @ the middle school
May 20 (championship): Wednesday’s winner vs. May 18 winner, 11 a.m. @ the middle school
LEXINGTON
Monday: Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland vs. Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m. @ Bill Zeman Field & Lexington @ Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday @ Lexington: F-C-W/RBLW winner vs. Heyworth, 4:30 p.m. @ Lexington
May 18 @ Lexington: Lexington/G-SW winner vs. Dwight, 4:30 p.m.
May 20 (championship @ Lexington): Wednesday’s winner vs. May 18 winner, 11 a.m.
R-B claims sectional crown
Roanoke-Benson won this past week’s bass fishing sectional held at Lake Evergreen near Hudson. The Rockets, coached by Andy Blunier, who also served as the driver, recorded a catch of 6.09 pounds. The two anglers were Blunier’s son, Derrick, and Ian Unzicker.
They advance to state competition set for May 19-20 at Carlyle Lake.
Kaufman Park league results
Opening week in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park began on May 2. The event was subtract odd holes from the gross score. Winners are listed below by flight;
A
Low gross: Lou Strong
Low net: Mary Lou Littlejohn
Low putts: Strong
Event; Strong
B
Low gross: Lorna Zobrist
Low net: Bonnie Miller
Low putts: Miller
Event: Miller
C
Low gross: Connie Doubet
Low net: Deb Miller
Low putts: Doubet
Event: Doubet
D
Low gross: Patti Pierson
Low net: Peg Amick
Low putts: Pierson
Event: Amick