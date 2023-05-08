Regional brackets released

The state tournament begins next week. What follows are the paths for the local diamond squads. Softball is first followed then baseball and appears by regional sites:

FIELDCREST

Monday; Eureka versus El Paso-Gridley @ South Pointe Park. 4:30 p.m. & Fieldcrest vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw @ Brock Park, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday; Eureka/EP-G winner vs. Tremont, 4:30 & Fieldcrest-DCM winner vs. Knoxville, 6 p.m., both @ Veteran’s Park

May 19 (championship): Tuesday’s winners, 11 a.m. @ VP

EUREKA

Monday; Fieldcrest vs. DCM @ Joe Bratcher Field, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Fieldcrest-DCM winner vs. Eureka, 4:30 p.m. @ the middle school

May 18: EP-G vs. Pontiac, 4:30 p.m. @ the middle school

May 20 (championship): Wednesday’s winner vs. May 18 winner, 11 a.m. @ the middle school

LEXINGTON

Monday: Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland vs. Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn, 4:30 p.m. @ Bill Zeman Field & Lexington @ Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday @ Lexington: F-C-W/RBLW winner vs. Heyworth, 4:30 p.m. @ Lexington

May 18 @ Lexington: Lexington/G-SW winner vs. Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

May 20 (championship @ Lexington): Wednesday’s winner vs. May 18 winner, 11 a.m.

R-B claims sectional crown

Roanoke-Benson won this past week’s bass fishing sectional held at Lake Evergreen near Hudson. The Rockets, coached by Andy Blunier, who also served as the driver, recorded a catch of 6.09 pounds. The two anglers were Blunier’s son, Derrick, and Ian Unzicker.

They advance to state competition set for May 19-20 at Carlyle Lake.

Kaufman Park league results

Opening week in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park began on May 2. The event was subtract odd holes from the gross score. Winners are listed below by flight;

A

Low gross: Lou Strong

Low net: Mary Lou Littlejohn

Low putts: Strong

Event; Strong

B

Low gross: Lorna Zobrist

Low net: Bonnie Miller

Low putts: Miller

Event: Miller

C

Low gross: Connie Doubet

Low net: Deb Miller

Low putts: Doubet

Event: Doubet

D

Low gross: Patti Pierson

Low net: Peg Amick

Low putts: Pierson

Event: Amick