Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on June 20. The event was longest putt on the ninth and final hole. Winners are listed below by flight:
A
Low gross: Krista Swanson
Low net: Sharon Neal
Low putts: Neal
Event: Sharon Neal
B
Low gross: Lorna Zobrist
Low net: Joyce Micheletti
Low putts: Connie Doubet
Event: Doubet
C
Low gross: Bonnie Miller
Low net: Patty Jones
Low putts: Miller
Events: Miller
D
Low gross: Amy Wuethrich
Low net: Chris Amick & Shannon Shreffler
Low putts: Barb Pitlik
Event: Shreffler
Miller had the round’s lone birdie, a chip-in, on number four. Neal (first) and Amick (sixth) also recorded chip-ins.