SPORTS BRIEFS

Trio ticketed for the postseason

Three ex-area coaches have guided his respective programs to the prep football playoffs. In five A, former Eureka coach and Metamora native Joe Ryan led Sycamore to a perfect 9-0 regular season and an automatic berth. They’ll host Chicago Westinghouse in the first round this Saturday at 7 p.m. Also in five A, former Fieldcrest coach Brett Cazalet’s Dunlap Eagles (5-4) received an at-large bid. They travel to Highland for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

In seven A, another former Knights’ coach, Derek Schneeman, has DeKalb (6-3) in the playoffs, as the Barbs head to Moline on Friday with a 7 p.m. start.

Eureka eighth-grader medals

Bre Lehman of Eureka returned with a medal from the recent Illinois Elementary School Association two A state cross country finals held Oct, 15 at Maxwell Park in Normal. She took the 25th and last all-state position in a time of 12 minutes, 43 point seven seconds over two miles. Stark County’s Dusti Smith won the individual race in 12:00.2.

Chicago St. Benedict (148 points) edged by Channahon, located 10 miles southwest of Joliet, by one for the team title.

