SPORTS BRIEFS

Ex-Eureka, Red Devils’ standout ticketed for HOF

Caitlynn Bane will be enshrined into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Ceremonies will be held May 6 at CEFCU Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The former Caitlynn Eeten played four seasons at Eureka College, where she is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,960 points. She graduated in 2014 and was inducted into the EC Hall of Fame five years later. Prior to that, Bane was a four-year starter on the prep level at Eureka. She graduated in ’10 and is fifth on the career points list with 1,503.

Her father, Ron Eeten, was inducted by the IBCA in 1989. He scored 2,218 points on the prep level at tiny San Jose before he graduated in ’69 and then played at Texas A & M and at ISU.

Large batch recognized by HOIC

A total of 13 area players have been honored on the gridiron by the Heart of Illinois Conference. Specifics appear below:

First team

Eureka: Justis Bachman (wide receiver, repeat); Dakota Wiegand (defensive line, repeat); Jake Morin (quarterback); Camron Manning (tight end); Ben Jablonski (offensive line); Rylan Bachman (linebacker) & Drew Dingledine (defensive back)

Second

Eureka: Austin Wiegand (defensive back) & Mason Boles (junior, running back)

Fieldcrest: Brady Ruestman (junior, punter)

Honorable mention

Eureka: Zech Lapp (offensive line) & John McDonald (junior, linebacker)

Fieldcrest: Trenton Topoloski (linebacker)

