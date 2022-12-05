SPORTS BRIEFS

Ex-Eureka, Red Devils’ standout ticketed for HOF

Caitlynn Bane will be enshrined into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Ceremonies will be held May 6 at CEFCU Arena on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The former Caitlynn Eeten played four seasons at Eureka College, where she is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,960 points. She graduated in 2014 and was inducted into the EC Hall of Fame five years later. Prior to that, Bane was a four-year starter on the prep level at Eureka. She graduated in ’10 and is fifth on the career points list with 1,503.