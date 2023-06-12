Baseballers lauded by the TCC

Two players from the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn co-op have been honored by the Tri-County Conference. Junior Nolan Hunter was voted to the first team, while Isaiah Beyer was tabbed honorable mention.

Trio selected for diamond contest

Three recent Eureka graduates will suit up as part of the McDonald’s all-star game sponsored by Greater Peoria Baseball Coaches Association. Ben Jablonski, Austin Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox were chosen for the East squad to take on the West.

The nine-inning game is slated for this Tuesday, June 20, with a 7 p.m. first pitch from Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on May 30. The event was bingo bango bonga. Winners are listed below by flight:

A

Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Krista Swanson

Low net: Sharon Neal

Low putts; Neal

Event: Neal

B

Low gross: Lorna Zobrist

Low net: Kathie Garrison

Low putts: Karen Waldrop

Event: Garrison

C

Low gross: Deb Miller

Low net: Bonnie Miller

Low putts: D. Miller

Events: D. Miller

D

Low gross: Barb Pitlik

Low net: Marilyn Walter

Low putts: Pitlik

Event: Pitlik

D. Miller had the round’s lone chip in on the eighth hole