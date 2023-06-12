Baseballers lauded by the TCC
Two players from the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn co-op have been honored by the Tri-County Conference. Junior Nolan Hunter was voted to the first team, while Isaiah Beyer was tabbed honorable mention.
Trio selected for diamond contest
Three recent Eureka graduates will suit up as part of the McDonald’s all-star game sponsored by Greater Peoria Baseball Coaches Association. Ben Jablonski, Austin Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox were chosen for the East squad to take on the West.
The nine-inning game is slated for this Tuesday, June 20, with a 7 p.m. first pitch from Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.
Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on May 30. The event was bingo bango bonga. Winners are listed below by flight:
A
Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Krista Swanson
Low net: Sharon Neal
Low putts; Neal
Event: Neal
B
Low gross: Lorna Zobrist
Low net: Kathie Garrison
Low putts: Karen Waldrop
Event: Garrison
C
Low gross: Deb Miller
Low net: Bonnie Miller
Low putts: D. Miller
Events: D. Miller
D
Low gross: Barb Pitlik
Low net: Marilyn Walter
Low putts: Pitlik
Event: Pitlik
D. Miller had the round’s lone chip in on the eighth hole