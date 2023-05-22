Oloffson to assume R-B reins

Phil Oloffson was hired as the 12 th boys’ basketball coach in Roanoke Victory/Roanoke-Benson program history. That was made official during a Thursday evening district school board meeting. Oloffson, who will teach driver’s education, health and also serve as the high school’s athletic director, arrives after a seven-year stint as an assistant coach at Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Bushnell-Prairie City and Fisher. His father, Ron Oloffson, was a longtime fixture on the sidelines at Herscher and is also a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Banner meet for Eureka

Eastside Centre in East Peoria hosted the Illinois Elementary School Association state track event this past weekend for those individuals in classes three A and four A. In the smaller group, the Eureka eighth-grade girls took first, while the eighth-grade boys were third. The girls tallied a total of 51 points and picked up three first-place finishes in the form of the four by four relay (Ivy Edwards, Millie Kaufman, Breanna Lehman and Sophia Watson), Kaufman (400) and Reagan Bishop (pole vault). Lehman was second in the 100 hurdles and pole vault, while Gaba Musselman took fourth in the shot put. Athens was second with 37 points. The boys had two relays get second with the four by two (Lincoln Knapp, Hank Maske, Gavin Dies and Levi Rhoades) and four by four (Owen Cahill, Maske, Knapp and Rhoades). Brock Leman ended up fourth in the shot put. Liam Brown took sixth in the high jump, while Maske placed eighth in the 400. Pekin Edison and Metamora went one-two in the team standings. On the seventh-grade level, Davin Dingledine (sixth, 1600), Moses Dohner (four-way tie for seventh in the high jump) plus the four by four of Cayden Fogo, Noah Stokowski, Noah Purfield and Dingeldine was also seventh.