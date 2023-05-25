Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Two locals to play in IBCA contest

Two recent high school graduates have been selected for the upcoming Illinois Basketball Coaches Association one & two A all-star game. Ashlyn May of Fieldcrest will dress for the North, while Eureka’s Ellie Cahill will suit up for the South. It will bring together some of the top prep players in the Land of Lincoln.

The contest, one of four scheduled, will tip off June 10 at 11 a.m. from Pontiac.

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on May 16. The event was lowest putts. Winners are listed below by flight;

A

Low gross: Mary Lou Littlejohn & Krista Swanson

Low net: Lou Strong

Low putts: Swanson

B

Low gross: Sharon Neal

Low net: Bonnie Miller

Low putts: B. Miller

C

Low gross: Karen Waldrop

Low net: Deb Miller

Low putts: Connie Doubet

D

Low gross: Amy Wuethrich

Low net: Chris Amick

Low putts: Shannon Shreffler

Shreffler had the round’s lone birdie on the eighth hole