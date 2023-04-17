Nine decide on the next level

A ceremony was held in the high school library Wednesday afternoon for nine Eureka senior student-athletes who made their future intentions known. A list appears below:

Baseball

Austin Wiegand, Carl Sandburg, Galesburg

Cross country

Charlie Bardwell, Olivet Nazarene, Bourbonnais (also track)

Football

Justis Bachman and Camron Manning, Wartburg (Iowa), Waverly; Carson Gold, Wisconsin-Platteville (also track) & Zech Lepp and Dakota Wiegand, Monmouth

Softball

Reagan Linder, Illinois Central, East Peoria

Volleyball

Ella Ausmus, Illinois College, Jacksonville

ISU, Grandy wrap up spring portion

Illinois State University put a capper on spring football with the annual showcase event Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. The Red came out on top over the White by a final score of 30-7.

For the winners, Fieldcrest product Cameron Grandy hauled in three catches for 53 yards from his tight end position.