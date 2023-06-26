Wiegand nets diamond honor
Recent Eureka graduate Austin Wiegand has been selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association two A all-state squad. He was picked as a center fielder. The left-hander hit for a .512 average with 11 dingers and 49 runs batted in. The 11 home runs tied the single season program standard fellow all-stater Ryan Eigsti posted in 2004.
Wiegand’s next stop will be to play for two-year Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.
Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on June 6. The event was large straight. Winners are listed below by flight:
A
Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Krista Swanson
Low net: Lou Strong
Low putts; Swanson
Event: Sharon Neal
B
Low gross: Kathie Garrison
Low net: Karen Waldrop
Low putts: Lorna Zobrist
Event: Zobrist
C
Low gross: Bonnie Miller
Low net: Patty Pierson
Low putts: Miller
Events: Pierson
D
Low gross: Shannon Shreffler & Marilyn Walter
Low net: Barb Pitlik
Low putts: Pitlik
Event: Pitlik & Walter
Pierson had the round’s lone chip in on the third hole