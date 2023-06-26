Wiegand nets diamond honor

Recent Eureka graduate Austin Wiegand has been selected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association two A all-state squad. He was picked as a center fielder. The left-hander hit for a .512 average with 11 dingers and 49 runs batted in. The 11 home runs tied the single season program standard fellow all-stater Ryan Eigsti posted in 2004.

Wiegand’s next stop will be to play for two-year Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg.

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on June 6. The event was large straight. Winners are listed below by flight:

A

Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Krista Swanson

Low net: Lou Strong

Low putts; Swanson

Event: Sharon Neal

B

Low gross: Kathie Garrison

Low net: Karen Waldrop

Low putts: Lorna Zobrist

Event: Zobrist

C

Low gross: Bonnie Miller

Low net: Patty Pierson

Low putts: Miller

Events: Pierson

D

Low gross: Shannon Shreffler & Marilyn Walter

Low net: Barb Pitlik

Low putts: Pitlik

Event: Pitlik & Walter

Pierson had the round’s lone chip in on the third hole