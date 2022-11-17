SPORTS BRIEFS

Wiegand chosen to squad
Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand has been selected for all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He is one of 18 individuals picked in three A. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive tackle recorded team-high in tackles (101) and quarterback sacks (12), which tied the single season standard he set in 2021.
This past season, he helped the Hornets to an 8-3 record, capture the Heart of Illinois Conference large division title and earn a sixth consecutive trip to the postseason. Eureka also posted a win in the playoffs with a 49-6 decision over Beardstown in round one.