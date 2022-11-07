SPORTS BRIEFS

PSB to return to the TCC
After a decade-plus away from the Tri-County Conference, Peru St. Bede is back for a second time. League administrators approved that proposal at an Oct. 20 meeting to welcome the Bruins back into the fold, which will go into effect next fall. PSB will be a member in all sports outside of football and wrestling, as those two extra-curriculars are affiliated with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Bruins were in the TCC from 1994 to 2010.
Other TCC members are Dwight, Henry, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midland, Ottawa Marquette, Putnam County, Roanoke-Benson, Seneca and Woodland.
Two lauded by league
A pair of Roanoke-Benson players has been recognized by the Tri-County Conference in volleyball, Junior Maggie Luginbuhl was picked to the first team, while Lexi Weldon appeared on the second squad.
Kaylee Killelea of regular season and tournament champion Ottawa Marquette was chosen to the first team and was also named the TCC’s top player.