SPORTS BRIEFS

PSB to return to the TCC

After a decade-plus away from the Tri-County Conference, Peru St. Bede is back for a second time. League administrators approved that proposal at an Oct. 20 meeting to welcome the Bruins back into the fold, which will go into effect next fall. PSB will be a member in all sports outside of football and wrestling, as those two extra-curriculars are affiliated with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Bruins were in the TCC from 1994 to 2010.