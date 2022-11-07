 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

SPORTS BRIEFS

PSB to return to the TCC

 After a decade-plus away from the Tri-County Conference, Peru St. Bede is back for a second time. League administrators approved that proposal at an Oct. 20 meeting to welcome the Bruins back into the fold, which will go into effect next fall. PSB will be a member in all sports outside of football and wrestling, as those two extra-curriculars are affiliated with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Bruins were in the TCC from 1994 to 2010.

Other TCC members are Dwight, Henry, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midland, Ottawa Marquette, Putnam County, Roanoke-Benson, Seneca and Woodland.

Two lauded by league

A pair of Roanoke-Benson players has been recognized by the Tri-County Conference in volleyball, Junior Maggie Luginbuhl was picked to the first team, while Lexi Weldon appeared on the second squad.

Kaylee Killelea of regular season and tournament champion Ottawa Marquette was chosen to the first team and was also named the TCC’s top player.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hornets tame Tigers to move on

Hornets tame Tigers to move on

Beardstown struck first, but Eureka struck more often. The Hornets (8-2) spotted the Friday guests an early lead before they erupted for seven…

R-B tames TCC neighbor

R-B tames TCC neighbor

Roanoke-Benson handed Lowpoint-Washburn a 25-13, 25-17 setback in Tri-County Conference action on Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium,

Trio ticketed for the postseason

Trio ticketed for the postseason

Three ex-area coaches have guided his respective programs to the prep football playoffs. In five A, former Eureka coach and Metamora native Jo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News