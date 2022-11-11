SPORTS BRIEFS

PSB to return to the TCC

After a decade-plus away from the Tri-County Conference, Peru St. Bede is back for a second time. League administrators approved that proposal at a meeting last month to welcome the Bruins back into the fold, which will go into effect next fall. PSB will be a member in all sports outside of football and wrestling, as those two extra-curriculars are affiliated with the Three Rivers Athletic Conference. The Bruins were in the TCC from 1994 to 2010.

Other TCC members are Dwight, Henry, Lowpoint-Washburn, Midland, Ottawa Marquette, Putnam County, Roanoke-Benson, Seneca and Woodland.

Several receive volleyball honors

Nine individuals have been recognized for their efforts on the volleyball court. From the Heart of Illinois Conference, Fieldcrest junior Allie Wiesenhofer was a repeat choice on the first team and was joined by Ella Ausmus of Eureka. Those picked to the second squad included juniors Callie Schumacher of Eureka and Fieldcrest’s Kaylin Rients. Honorable mention selections were Eureka junior Allison deFreese and the Fieldcrest tandem of Ashlyn May and junior Kaitlin White.

In the Tri-County Conference, Roanoke-Benson junior Maggie Luginbuhl was tabbed to the first team, while Lexi Weldon appeared on the second squad. Kaylee Killelea of regular season and tournament champion Ottawa Marquette was chosen to the first team and was also named the league’s top player.