Ehrhardt in line to take over at Fieldcrest

Outside of final approval, Nathan Ehrhardt will become the fifth girls’ basketball coach in Fieldcrest program history. The next district board meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 26. Ehrhardt has been an assistant coach at El Paso-Gridley. He serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) with Agsurance of El Paso.

He will replace Mitch Neally, who resigned his coaching and high school physical education teacher posts. Last season, the Knights finished with a 32-4 record, a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season crown and advanced to the supersectional round for the second consecutive time.

Kaufman Park league results

Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka for the week of June 27 to July 4. The event was full house. Winners are listed below by flight:

A

Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Brenda Troth

Low net: Lorna Zobrist

Low putts: Maccari

Event: Maccari, Troth, Zobrist & Krista Swanson

B

Low gross: Karen Waldrop

Low net: Lou Strong

Low putts: Kathie Garrison, Bonnie Miller & Carolyn Schoof

Event: Garrison, B. Miller & Strong

C

Low gross: Joyce Micheletti

Low net: Connie Doubet

Low putts: Micheletti

Events: Micheletti & Debbie Miller

D

Low gross: Patty Pierson

Low net: Chris Amick

Low putts: Amick

Event: Amick, Shannon Shreffler & Marilyn Walter