Ehrhardt in line to take over at Fieldcrest
Outside of final approval, Nathan Ehrhardt will become the fifth girls’ basketball coach in Fieldcrest program history. The next district board meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday, July 26. Ehrhardt has been an assistant coach at El Paso-Gridley. He serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) with Agsurance of El Paso.
He will replace Mitch Neally, who resigned his coaching and high school physical education teacher posts. Last season, the Knights finished with a 32-4 record, a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season crown and advanced to the supersectional round for the second consecutive time.
Kaufman Park league results
Play continued in the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka for the week of June 27 to July 4. The event was full house. Winners are listed below by flight:
A
Low gross: Nancy Maccari & Brenda Troth
Low net: Lorna Zobrist
Low putts: Maccari
Event: Maccari, Troth, Zobrist & Krista Swanson
B
Low gross: Karen Waldrop
Low net: Lou Strong
Low putts: Kathie Garrison, Bonnie Miller & Carolyn Schoof
Event: Garrison, B. Miller & Strong
C
Low gross: Joyce Micheletti
Low net: Connie Doubet
Low putts: Micheletti
Events: Micheletti & Debbie Miller
D
Low gross: Patty Pierson
Low net: Chris Amick
Low putts: Amick
Event: Amick, Shannon Shreffler & Marilyn Walter