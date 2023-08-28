RBJH enjoys home cooking

Roanoke-Benson Junior High picked up three home victories this past week. The third inning lifted them to an 8-6 victory over guest Putnam County on Aug. 21. The Rockets (6-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the third to break a tie and claim a 7-4 lead. RBJH rapped out a total of 14 hits, as Charlie Bertschi provided three, while Carter Alford and Dierks Knepp added two apiece. Bertschi also drove in three runs. Alford started on the mound and picked up the win to improve to 2-0. Evan Reifsteck tossed a complete game four-hitter in the Rockets’ 5-1 triumph. Reifsteck (2-1) issued one walk and struck out nine. With the bat, he collected four hits followed by Sawyer Harms (three) and Bertschi (two).