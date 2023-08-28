RBJH enjoys home cooking
Roanoke-Benson Junior High picked up three home victories this past week. The third inning lifted them to an 8-6 victory over guest Putnam County on Aug. 21. The Rockets (6-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the third to break a tie and claim a 7-4 lead. RBJH rapped out a total of 14 hits, as Charlie Bertschi provided three, while Carter Alford and Dierks Knepp added two apiece. Bertschi also drove in three runs. Alford started on the mound and picked up the win to improve to 2-0. Evan Reifsteck tossed a complete game four-hitter in the Rockets’ 5-1 triumph. Reifsteck (2-1) issued one walk and struck out nine. With the bat, he collected four hits followed by Sawyer Harms (three) and Bertschi (two).
The Rockets did not stay on the field long Saturday morning in a 15-0 victory over Metamora St. Mary, as the 15-run rule went into effect after the top of the third. Harms, Knepp (three runs batted in) and Reifsteck (two RBIs) each had two hits, while Robertson followed with two RBIs. Rosco Almanza set down all nine batters he faced, four via strikeout, to get the win.
Kaufman Park golf league results
Play continued the ladies golf league at Kaufman Park in Eureka on Aug. 15. The event was guess putts within three strokes. Winners are listed by flight:
A
Low gross: Mary Lou Littlejohn
Low net: Lorna Zobrist
Low putts: Lou Strong
Event: Littlejohn, Strong & Zobrist
B
Low gross: Kathie Garrison
Low net: Sharon Neal
Low putts: Garrison
Event: Garrison, Neal, Bonnie Miller & Karen Waldrop
C
Low gross: Carolyn Schoof, Amy Wuethrich
Low net: Connie Doubet
Low putts: Doubet, Schoof
Event: Doubet, Schoof
D
Low gross: Marilyn Walter
Low net: Laurie Klaus, Deb Miller
Low putts: Barb Pitlik, Walter
Event: Klaus, Walter