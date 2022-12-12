SPORTS BRIEFS

Eureka moves onto the finals

The Eureka eighth-grade girls won both games on Saturday in the Illinois Elementary School Association three A state tournament at nearby Germantown Hills. The Hornets led 14-11 after the first period before they pulled away from Tri-Valley in a 53-29 triumph in the quarterfinals. Skylar Knapp scored 15 points followed by Ivy Edwards (11) and Chloe Williams (10). In the semifinals, Eureka (25-1) upended Pittsfield Pikeland 27-22. The teams were tied at 11 at halftime. Mya Edwards pumped in 15 points.