Zobrist part of group

Eureka native Ben Zobrist is one of five individuals who will be enshrined into the latest class of the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame. Ceremonies are scheduled for March 25 from the Peoria Civic Center ballroom. Zobrist, who played 14 seasons in pro baseball, was a two-time World Series champion with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and Most Valuable Player for the Chicago Cubs in ’16. He also played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics. In addition, Zobrist played for team USA in the ’13 World Baseball Classic.

Joining Zobrist will be a pair of former Metamora coaches in Gene Jones (cross country) and Pat Ryan (football), ex-East Peoria cross country coach Ed McGraw and Pekin native Priscilla (Welch) DeLaere, who was a three-sport athlete in high school, played on the diamond at Illinois State and then in the Women’s Pro Softball League.

Bachman lauded with honor

Jake Bachman was recently named an academic all-American for his efforts in the classroom. On the football, field, the Eureka native also set most of the receiving records at McKendree University in downstate Lebanon.

This past season, Bachman recorded 100 catches, which ranked in the top three among Division II wideouts.

RBJH drops quarterfinal

A rough third quarter did in the Roanoke-Benson Junior High seventh-graders in a 39-25 defeat to Peoria St. Philomena Saturday morning in the Illinois Elementary School Association two A state quarterfinals at Macon Meridian. The Rockets (23-4) were outscored nine to zero in the period, as they fell behind 28-16. Sawyer Harms scored a team-high eight points followed by Evan Reifsteck (seven) and Grayson Martin (six).

The Tigers (23-4) handed Brown County their first loss in 29 games with a 36-33 decision in Saturday’s first semifinal, PSP meets Dietrich (25-2) in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. final.