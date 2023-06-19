Linder picked by the ICA

Recent Eureka graduate Reagan Linder has been chosen first team all-state in two A softball by the Illinois Coaches Association. The shortstop hit for a program-best .593 average with a total of 41 hits in 71 at-bats. Linder had an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of an unheard of 1.637.

She will continue her career at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

Wuethrich helps squad to golf triumph

Team Peoria defeated Team Tazwood in the River Cup that took place June 10-11 at the Coyote Creek course in Bartonville. The final tally was 10 to eight. Eureka product Andrew Wuethrich aided the winners, as he beat Jason Woll in dual competition.

During the two-player best ball portion, Wuethrich and Jeremy Ott upended Chase Picken and Carter Stevenson.