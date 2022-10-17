SPORTS BRIEFS

Postseason routes out for volleyball
The state tournament series starts next week with regional competition. Below are the brackets by site:
FIELDCREST
Monday: Prairie Central versus Paxton-Buckley-Loda @ 6 & Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. El Paso-Gridley @ 7 p.m.
Tuesday: PC/P-B-L winner vs. Tri-Valley @ 6 & EP-G vs. Fieldcrest @ 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 (championship): Tuesday’s winners @ 6 p.m.
ROANOKE-BENSON
Monday: R-B vs. Lexington @ 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Normal Calvary Christian Academy vs. Brimfield @ 6 & Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Flanagan-Cornell @ 7 p.m.
Wednesday: R-B/Lexington winner vs. Princeville @ 6 & F-C vs. Brimfield @ 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 (championship): Wednesday’s winners @ 6 p.m.
TREMONT
Monday: Olympia vs. Central Catholic @ 6 & Deer Creek-Mackinaw vs. Eureka @ 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Olympia-CC winner vs. Illinois Valley Central @ 6 & Eureka vs. Tremont @ 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 (championship): Tuesday’s winners @ 6 p.m.