RBJH begins on the diamond

The baseball season recently started for Roanoke-Benson Junior High. They debuted with an 8-4 triumph over guest Lexington on Aug. 10. A three-run bottom of the third inning boosted the advantage to 5-1. Evan Reifsteck collected three of the 13 hits, while Sawyer Harms knocked in two runs. Carter Alford started on the mound and picked up the win. Ridgeview handed the Rockets (3-3) a 4-0 setback on Aug. 12, as Reifsteck was saddled with the loss. The first road game took place Aug. 14, as RBJH edged Eureka 6-5 in eight. The Rockets trailed 5-3 before they got two in the top of the seventh to tie and grabbed the lead in the extra frame. Dierks Knepp sprayed the ball around to the tune of three hits, while Harms (two runs batted in) followed with two. Grayson Martin, who got the win in relief, also drove in a pair.