SPORTS BRIEFS

RBJH moves on

Roanoke-Benson Junior High eliminated guest Metamora St, Mary’s 14-3 in postseason play Saturday morning. The game was stopped in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule. The Rockets (13-8) scored a run in each of their five plate appearances. Christian Smith collected two hits and drove in two runs, while Carter Alford and Dierks Knepp each knocked in two runs, Alford improved to 2-2 with the win, as he fanned six over five on the mound.