Second Hornet Way class set to be inducted

The latest group to be enshrined into the Hornet Way will take place during homecoming festivities. An induction ceremony will be held this Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Eureka High School Auditorium. That evening, the group will be introduced at halftime of the football game versus Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field. The class includes:

-the 2002 girls’ track squad that won the single A state title

-Bill Carr, EHS custodian and friend of athletics

-Brian Fehr, a 1983 graduate of EHS who is the only state wrestling champion in program history. As a senior, he went 28-0 at 167 pounds. The season before, Fehr placed fifth at 155

-Dustin Franckey, a 2000 EHS grad who won three individual state track titles (twice in the 3200, once in the 1600) and a state crown in cross country. He is the coach of both sports at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

-Heidi (Knapp) Rinkenberger, a ’99 EHS who won two 3200 state titles in track and was a three-time state runner in cross country

-Mic Simenc, who was the baseball coach from ’71 to ‘95

-Andy (posthumously) and Peggy Sprague, who were co-swim coaches from ’92 to ‘09

-Rich Wherley, who served as high school principal from ’95 to ’18

-Bill White, a friend of athletics

RBJH blanks Epiphany

Roanoke-Benson Junior High pounded out 13 hits in a 5-0 regional triumph over guest Normal Epiphany on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockets (13-4) plated three runs in the bottom of the second inning and two in the sixth. Evan Reifsteck (4-1) fired a complete game five-hit shutout. He walked one and struck out six. Dierks Knepp swung the bat to the tune of three hits, while Sawyer Harms followed with two. Brody Mueller collected three runs batted in.

RBJH got two in the top of the seven, but Ridgeview held on for a 4-3 victory in Saturday’s semifinal. Harms picked up two of the seven hits. Carter Alford dipped to 4-1 with the loss.