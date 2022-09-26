SPORTS BRIEF

RBJH claims regional crown

Evan Reifsteck fired a complete game four-hitter in Roanoke-Benson Junior High’s 8-0 victory over guest Washington St. Patrick’s in a Sept. 19 regional final. He did not issue a walk and struck out nine. Carter Alford (two runs batted in), Henry Knepp and Christian Smith each had two hits, while Sawyer Harms drove in a pair.