Second Hornet Way class set to be inducted

The latest group to be enshrined into the Hornet Way will take place during homecoming festivities. An induction ceremony will be held Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the Eureka High School Auditorium. That evening, the group will be introduced at halftime of the football game versus Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field. The class includes:

-the 2002 girls’ track squad that won the single A state title

-Bill Carr, EHS custodian and friend of athletics

-Brian Fehr, a 1983 graduate of EHS who is the only state wrestling champion in program history. As a senior, he went 28-0 at 167 pounds. The season before, Fehr placed fifth at 155

-Dustin Franckey, a 2000 EHS grad who won three individual state track titles (twice in the 3200, once in the 1600) and a state crown in cross country. He is the coach of both sports at Paxton-Buckley-Loda

-Heidi (Knapp) Rinkenberger, a ’99 EHS who won two 3200 state titles in track and was a three-time state runner in cross country

-Mic Simenc, who was the baseball coach from ’71 to ‘95

-Andy (posthumously) and Peggy Sprague, who were co-swim coaches from ’92 to ‘09

-Rich Wherley, who served as high school principal from ’95 to ’18

-Bill White, a friend of athletics

Grandy, ISU move to 2-0

Illinois State University pulled away from Western Illinois in the second half of a 34-18 Missouri Valley Football Conference triumph Saturday at Macomb. Tight end Cameron Grandy, a Fieldcrest product, had six receptions for 56 yards.

One of those was a 12-yard grab for a touchdown late in the first half to give the Redbirds a 13-9 lead.

RBJH prevails twice on the diamond

Roanoke-Benson Junior High traveled to Le Roy on Sept. 5. The Rockets (12-3) won by a final of 9-1. They collected 12 hits with four off the bats of Brody Mueller and two more by Carter Alford. Charlie Bertschi had three runs batted in, while Grayson Martin followed with two. Evan Reifsteck (3-1) went six innings on the mound and struck out six to get the win. RBJH walloped guest Woodland 12-1 on Wednesday, as the 10-run rule was enforced after completion of the top of the fifth inning. The hosts plated four in the bottom of the first and three more in the second. Reifsteck (three) and Sawyer Harms combined for five of the Rockets’ 13 hits. Harms and Rosco Almanza drove in three runs apiece, while Dierks Knepp supplied two. Alford (4-0) fired three shutout frames to pick up the win.

The Rockets pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat guest Washington St. Patrick’s 8-7 on Thursday. The winning tally scored via an errant throw on the St. Pat’s infield. Harms picked up three hits, while C. Bertschi and Mueller drove in two apiece. Patrick Bertschi got the win in relief to move to 2-0. RBJH handed host Normal Epiphany a 13-1 defeat on Saturday in a contest stopped after five because of the 10-run rule. Harms (two runs batted in) and Martin each had three hits, while Reifsteck (four RBIs), Knepp (two hits), Alford (two RBIs) and Knepp (two hits) were other offensive contributors. Landen Collier (1-1) struck out four over four on the hill for the win.

RBJH will host a seven-team regional that started yesterday, as they met Epiphany. The winner will take on Ridgeview this Saturday at 11 a.m.