RBJH posts two more Ws at home

Roanoke-Benson Junior vanquished two more rivals at home this past week. On Thursday, they blanked Henry 10-0 in a contest shortened to four and a half innings because of the 10-run rule, The Rockets (8-3 outhit the guests 12 to one, as Carter Alford, Charlie Bertschi and Sawyer Harms collected two apiece. C. Bertschi, Harms and Cole Cargill drove in two runs each. Alford (3-0) struck out seven over four frames on the mound.

RBJH handed Lowpoint-Washburn an 8-1 defeat on Aug. 28. A five-run bottom half of the fifth broke open a 3-1 contest. Alford (two runs batted in), C. Bertschi (two RBIs) and Brody Mueller each had two hits. Patrick Bertschi started on the bump and got the win, while Rosco Almanza set down all eight batters he faced for the save.