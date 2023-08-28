EUREKA – Two football teams who posted one-sided week one wins meet Friday night in the Shelby County seat. Eureka treks southeast to face Shelbyville with a 7 p.m. kickoff. While the Hornets opened up a 21-point lead to subdue Canton, the Rams scored the first 30 in a 42-7 triumph of host Newton. Shelbyville operates out of the pistol formation and returns senior dual-threat signalcaller Brody Boehm, who accounted for 1,907 yards (1,164 passing, 743 rushing) and 34 touchdowns (17 rushing, 17 throwing) in 2022.

“They have a real good offensive line. They’re quarterback (Boehm) is 6-foot-3 200 pounds,” noted Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman. “They’re pretty big upfront. They ran the ball pretty good against Newton.”

The leader on the line is 315-pound senior tackle Zed Phelps.

On defense, Shelbyville lines up in a 4-2-5 formation. Phelps plays on that side of the ball, while Boehm is free safety.

According to Bachman, the player that stands out is 215-pound senior Brody Hancock

“They’re middle linebacker (Hancock) is a stud. He’s a very good football player,” Bachman mentioned. “We have to be able to locate him and get to the second level. I think we can attack them on the edges.”

Eureka will try to duplicate their performance in the opener.

“You could see the way our defense was hitting people in the second half they started to show some swagger,” said Bachman. “Being able to build that confidence hopefully will carry over. They (Shelbyville) are a very well-coached football team. We know we have a big test. We’re going to have to play really well.”

The Rams are coached by Bill Duckett, who is in eighth season with a 42-29 record. A season ago, Shelbyville went 8-2, but was bounced 38-35 at home in the first round of the two A playoffs to Belleville Althoff. The Rams are members of the Central Illinois Conference. This is the first meeting between the Hornets and Shelbyville.