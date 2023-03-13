Softball kicks into high gear this week when games are slotted in either the win or loss column. What appears below is a look at each local team:

Eureka

The big news came over the summer when two-year assistant Eric Seim was promoted to head coach. He replaces John Stromberger, who retired after 17 seasons.

Among the returnees include senior outfielder Pava Carlson, senior infielder Reagan Linder, junior infielder Kendra Geick, junior outfielder Grace Donovan and sophomore catcher Claire Stoner.

“That may be a bit of our game,” said Seim as it relates to being aggressive. “We lost a core group. We have different pieces to fill in. We just have to try to fill those pieces in.”

Pitching is highly green, as Carlson and her 11 and two-thirds frames are the only ones on the roster.

“Two seniors carried the bulk of the innings for us,” commented Seim in reference to the graduated Madisyn Hack and Delaney Phillips. We have one senior (Carlson) we will rely on. We also have a junior and a sophomore. Hopefully, we will be able to hold our own.”

In terms of the defensive side, the Paxton native noted, “We starting to jell together. Our on-field communication is improving. We work a lot on the fundamentals. We look to be pretty sharp on the infield and the outfield.”

Monday’s season and home opener with Midwest Central, slated for the middle school, was called off due to the cold temperatures. It has been rescheduled for April 25. The Hornets will try again Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. road affair opposite Midland.

Notes: Seim is the eighth coach in program history. The other six are Nancy Shay, Kris Hasty, Bill Glass, Nancy (Kanaga) Hoelscher, Jami (Larson) Geirnaeirt and Jason Greene. The Hornets were 5-13 in 2022, as the campaign concluded with a 7-0 setback to the hosts in the Illinois Valley Central Regional at Chillicothe. Seventeen players dot the roster

Fieldcrest

Post-pandemic has been a struggle for the Knights, who have won just nine of the past 38 contests. Last season, they dropped 10 of the final 11. The goal is to climb closer to the .500 barrier.

“We’re very motivated. We have a very good group of girls,” Fieldcrest head coach Liz Kay pointed out.

The Knights return a pair of pitchers in senior Morgan Gerdes and sophomore Keara Barisch.

“We have two pitchers back,” said Kay, who is in her eighth season with a record of 70-88. “They’ll be able to give us innings. I expect them to throw a lot of strikes.”

According to Kay, senior pitcher Kylee Cook graduated early and is not out.

Also back is senior shortstop Ashlyn May.

Kay is optimistic about the defensive side of the ledger.

“We’re very athletic,” commented Kay, a former Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year at Illinois State. “I have girls who are multi-sport athletes. We have strong arms. We have speed both on the infield and in the outfield. It’s one of the all-around best defensive teams I’ve been able to coach.”

Monday’s opener at Spring Valley Hall was postponed because of the cold and reset for Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.

Notes: Three of Fieldcrest’s five victories in ’22 were over Deer Creek-Mackinaw although the Knights had an overall run differential of minus 110. The season ended with an 8-3 defeat to El Paso-Gridley at VP as part of the IVC Regional. There are a total of 17 players on the varsity roster.