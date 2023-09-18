A goal by Jackson Beer off a pass from Landon Martin held up for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 1-0 soccer victory on Sept. 12 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. Goalie Dalton Thomas stopped all shots on goal to aid in the win for the Rockets (6-2-1).

Guest Ottawa blanked the co-op 4-0 in a makeup game on Thursday. It was supposed to take place Aug. 22, but was postponed due to extreme heat. R-B/E and Pekin played to a 1-all tie Saturday at Coal Miners Park. Martin had the goal off a Beer assist.

R-B/E hosted Normal Calvary Christian Academy on Tuesday. This evening, the co-op meets Illini Bluffs at 6 p.m. from McCollum Field.

Notes: The co-op is likely ticketed to the Peoria Christian Regional, which will be held at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.