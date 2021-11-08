 Skip to main content
Snyder's love for Kaufman Park, golf still on course

MOVING OVER

LENGTHY SERVICE – After 41 years, Ron Snyder will retire his seat on the board of directors at Kaufman Park Golf Course in Eureka next month. He took over for his father, Dick Snyder, who served 29 years on the board. The younger Snyder will stay on as a trustee (For the Journal/Jason Greene).

EUREKA – When Ron Snyder joined the Kaufman Park Golf Course board of directors, he was in his early 30s. The other eight members were closer in age to his father, Dick Snyder. That is, in their late 50s or 60s.

“I was the young buck,” Snyder said. “For a long time, I was the young buck.”

Surrounded by what he called “a lot of good business people,” he watched, listened, learned and, eventually, became a veteran presence.

 “It’s been a good thing,” said Snyder, as he sat in the pro shop his late father designed. “I’ve made a lot of friends out here.”

The course, located along U.S. Route 24 on west side of town, has had loyal friends in the Snyders. Dick Snyder was on the board for 29 years. His son has been at it for 41, a run that will end when he steps down from the board in December. That’s 70 years of service to the venerable nine-hole course.

