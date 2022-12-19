 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Slow start plagues Eureka

A bad first quarter did Eureka in, as guest Mahomet-Seymour upended the Hornets 46-37 on Thursday night. Eureka (8-4) fell behind 15-2 at the end of the period. They did battle back and got within 38-34 after three. Only three players scored, two of whom ended in double figures. Ellie Cahill finished with 18 points, while Reagan Linder followed with 11.

The Hornets play twice on Dec. 27 in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic. They face Kewanee at noon and Ottawa Marquette with a 5:15 p.m. tip. OM, fellow newcomer Sandwich and Princeton make up the remainder of Eureka’s pool. The Hornets are the number two seed out of 10 teams behind Fieldcrest.

Notes: The Hornets will be one of four regional hosts as part of the Rockridge Sectional. The others are Bureau Valley, Mercer County and Olympia. Cahill (1,502) is two points away from overtaking Caitlynn (Eeten) Bane for fifth on the career scoring list.

