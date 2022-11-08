Several receive volleyball honors

Nine individuals have been recognized for their efforts on the volleyball court. From the Heart of Illinois Conference, Fieldcrest junior Allie Wiesenhofer was a repeat choice on the first team and was joined by Ella Ausmus of Eureka. Those picked to the second squad included juniors Callie Schumacher of Eureka and Fieldcrest’s Kaylin Rients. Honorable mention selections were Eureka junior Allison deFreese and the Fieldcrest tandem of Ashlyn May and junior Kaitlin White.