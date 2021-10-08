 Skip to main content
Seneca tips R-B in three

  • Updated
ROANOKE - Unless they get help, Roanoke-Benson's chances for an outright Tri-County Conference regular season title went by the boards Thursday with a 23-25, 25-12, 25-14 defeat to Seneca at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

The Irish (14-5, 6-1) were backed by 13 kills from Zoe Hougas and 10 by Emma Smith.

“We just had a hard time adjusting to where the attack was going,” said Rockets' coach Jodie Sauder. “Not figuring out who it was going to next. We knew they were going to be good. They’re middle hitters, that’s what they’re known for.”

Chaysea Wood had six kills and Kylar Kennell served a half dozen points for R-B, who dropped to 16-3 overall and 5-1 in the league.

Notes: While R-B has TCC road matches left with Midland and Lowpoint-Washburn, Seneca’s lone league tilt is at home versus Henry.

See full article on Oct. 14 Woodford County Journal newsstands

