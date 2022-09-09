 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholatic report

DEFENDING THE HOME COURT

OVER THE TOP – Fieldcrest’s Kaylin Rients attempts a kill against the Heyworth duo of Ashley Hanslow (left) and Kyra Denning (right). The Knights stayed undefeated at 9-0 overall with a 25-15, 25-10 triumph on Thursday (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

GOLF

Eureka, R-B meet: A nine-hole score of 36 from DJ Norman powered Roanoke-Benson (9-1) past Eureka (3-5) as part of a Thursday triangular at Peoria's Kellogg course. Luke Martin shot a 42 for the Hornets. Host Peoria Christian took first in the team standings

SOCCER

Olympia 0, R-B/E 8: Landon Martin notched two goals for the Rockets (4-3) on Thursday

VOLLEYBALL

Heyworth 15-10, Fieldcrest 25-25: Zoey Dye had  six kills for the Knights (9-0, 3-0) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday

