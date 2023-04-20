Zeller ticketed for Morton: Abe Zeller is the new boys' basketball at Morton, as he was hired at a Tuesday night board meeting. He leaves after 15 seasons at Roanoke-Benson with a record of 229-198 that included two regional titles (2014 and ’20). The ’20 squad set a single season program with a 36-1 record and a berth in the one A Final Four before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to coming to R-B, the Gridley native was an assistant at Eureka and Peoria Christian. Zeller, who taught driver’s education, health and physical education at R-B, will be a behind the wheel and P.E. instructor at Morton