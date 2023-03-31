Henry 9, Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 10 (6): Drew Garrels drove in the go-ahead tally for the Rockets (3-2, 2-0) with a single in a five-run bottom half of the sixth inning in the Tri-County Conference clash Thursday at Bill Zeman Field. Garrels also collected the win in relief, as the contest was called after six because of darkness