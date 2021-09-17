Scholastic report

GOLF
Hornets buzz past Spartans: A nine-hole score of 37 by Luke Martin guided Eureka (5-6) in a Thursday dual with Olympia at Kaufman Park
Rockets tame Panthers: Nolan Hunter shot a 41 for Roanoke-Benson (10-3) in a Thursday match versus Putnam County at Tall Oaks
VOLLEYBALL
Flanagan-Cornell 11-16, Fieldcrest 25-25: Kristyn Swartz served a half dozen aces for the Knights (10-2, 4-2) during Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference assignment
SOCCER
Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 5, Canton 1: Carson Gates netted two goals for the Rockets (6-3) in the Thursday road contest