Scholastic report

  • Updated
LATE AFTERNOON GAME

READY FOR LIFT OFF – Zeb Beyer prepares a corner kick during Roanoke-Benson/Eureka’s 5-1 win at Canton on Thursday (For the Journal/Suzy Thompson).

GOLF

Hornets buzz past Spartans: A nine-hole score of 37 by Luke Martin guided Eureka (5-6) in a Thursday dual with Olympia at Kaufman Park

Rockets tame Panthers: Nolan Hunter shot a 41 for Roanoke-Benson (10-3) in a Thursday match versus Putnam County at Tall Oaks

VOLLEYBALL

Flanagan-Cornell 11-16, Fieldcrest 25-25: Kristyn Swartz served a half dozen aces for the Knights (10-2, 4-2) during Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference assignment

SOCCER

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 5, Canton 1: Carson Gates netted two goals for the Rockets (6-3) in the Thursday road contest

